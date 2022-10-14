295 new cases of dengue virus reported in Punjab

About 295 new cases of dengue virus were reported in Punjab on Thursday while no death was reported due to the virus during the last 24 hours. According to the Health department, a total of 10138 cases of dengue virus were reported so far during the current year while 13 people died of the virus and 1064 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province. The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) reported 127 cases of dengue in Lahore,71 in Rawalpindi,21 in Gujranwala,27 in Multan, 8 in Sheikhupura,7 in Gujrat,6 in Hafizabad,4 in Faisalabad,2 in Kasur, 2 in Bahawalnagar,2 in Toba Tek Singh,1 in Narowal, 1 in Attock, 1 in Muzaffargarh, 2 in Chakwal, 1 in Mandi Bahaudin, 2 in Layyah,1 in Mianwali and a case of dengue was reported in Chiniot during the last 24 hours till filling this news.All suspected cases of dengue were kept in surveillance and their tests were being conducted. The Anti-dengue squad under the Healthcare department killed dengue larvae at 3116 places in the province during continuous daily based surveillance. They conducted surveillance at 479,548 indoor and 120,504 outdoor places during the last 24 hours in different places. The P&SHD urged the people to follow precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.