Kenya Visa from Pakistan -Fees and How to Apply

As a prospective Kenyan visitor from Pakistan, you may probably be wondering what our immigration looks at when processing a Kenya visit visa for Pakistanis.

You needn't worry. local Kenya travel agencies are always happy to take the task out of your hands.

On the other hand, should you wish to handle the process yourself, we have prepared a breakdown of all the requirements you need to meet to apply for a Kenya evisa. We also explain how you can apply for a Kenya visa for Pakistan.

Please note that there are various types of Kenya e-visa for Pakistanis. These include single entry visas, transit visas, multiple entry visas, courtesy entry visas, etc.

The purpose of your visit informs the suitable visa type.

For those taking Kenya tour packages from Pakistan, the visa application is for a single entry tourist visa.

The single entry visa also applies to business travelers and those intent on visiting friends and family.

Below is the detailed process of acquiring a single entry visa and the necessary documents.

Documents required

The primary documents required are a passport that is still valid and a return air ticket. Regardless of the reason for your trip, these will always be necessary.

You will need to enter information about your passports, such as your date of birth, nationality, passport number, and expiration date.

A minimum of one blank passport page may also be required from you.

That allows the Kenyan immigration official to ascertain that your passport has enough room for the immigration stamp upon arrival.

Please be aware that having a passport with at least six months of validity is recommended after the date you want to travel to Kenya.

Depending on the trip you want to take, you will also need to provide additional papers in addition to your passport and return ticket.

Here are the supplementary documents:

For Tourists:

You must also bring your travel itinerary or a breakdown of the locations you plan to visit.

A description of the lodging facilities you’ll use;

A duplicate of your return airline ticket.

For business travelers:

An invitation letter from the business or company whose executives you intend to meet with if traveling for business.

A duplicate of your return flight ticket.

Copies of the business’s legal registration documents, e.g., the certificate of incorporation.

While visiting relatives or friends;

A letter of invitation from the family you plan to stay with or visit.

You need to provide your host’s identification document (this may be a national identity card, passport, or Alien identity card).

A duplicate of your return airline ticket.

How long will the e-visa process take?

For the convenience of all concerned, the entire Kenya visit visa from Pakistan application process is done online.

You will be notified via email once it has been accepted.

Usually, the entire procedure takes 4 to 8 working days. If your application is urgent, you should plan on the visa acceptance taking about four days.

However, most Pakistani visa approvals for Kenya are typically granted within eight days.

While enjoying Kenya Tour Packages from Pakistan, you can extend your category two single entrance permit for an additional 90 days after it has been issued.

Ordinarily, a Kenya e-visa for Pakistanis lasts three months from the date of issuance.

Please visit https://fns.immigration.go.ke/ for more information on how to extend your visa’s validity.

Please note that, as mentioned earlier, for an even more luxurious kenya holiday, visa processing can be handled on your behalf and for your convenience.