His Eminence the Grand Imam, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, received today, Wednesday, at his office Mr. Abdul Qadir Bateel, Pakistan’s Minister for Health, to review the latest developments of the flood crisis in Pakistan.

The Pakistani Minister of Health briefed Sheikh of Al-Azhar about the dimensions of the crisis caused by floods and monsoon rains which claimed the lives of thousands of Pakistanis, swept away agricultural lands and led to the displacement of thousands of Pakistani families, stressing that Pakistan is facing exceptional and emergency circumstances.

The Pakistani minister stressed that the people of Pakistan have great esteem for His Eminence the Grand Imam and his efforts in spreading the values of peace. He also expressed appreciation for the efforts of Al-Azhar and its distinguished scholars, and conveyed confidence in Al-Azhar’s moderate approach in spreading the true image of Islam. He pointed out that Al-Azhar graduates are highly regarded in Pakistan and occupy leading positions in various Pakistani institutions.

For his part, the Grand Imam Sheikh of Al-Azhar expressed his sincere condolences to the families of the victims, the government and people of Pakistan over the victims of the monsoon rains and floods; affirming the solidarity of Al-Azhar scholars and students with Pakistan in this ordeal and painful affliction. He prayed for this dear country to come out of the crisis in peace and safety, stressing the need for everyone to have faith in Allah Almighty that they will overcome this crisis.