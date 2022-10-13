Ankita to play lead opposite Randeep Hooda in ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’

Ankita Lokhande is set to spring a surprise on her fans with her next big offering titled `Swatantrya Veer Savarkar`.

Ankita has been roped in to play the lead opposite Randeep Hooda in `Swatantrya Veer Savarkar` – a biopic on the late freedom fighter, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The movie also features Amit Sial in a pivotal role. Sharing her excitement on the announcement, Ankita said, “I love essaying challenging and pivotal characters that not just take the narrative forward but also leave an impact on the audience. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is one such inspiring story that needs to be told and I`m happy to be associated with it”.

Taking to Instagram, Ankita wrote, “This news which I have been waiting to announce! My first film as a lead #Swatantryaveersavarkar & I cannot wait to start this beautiful journey! This wouldn’t have been possible without you @officialssandipsingh. You have been my biggest support and the best friend one could ever ask for. Your journey has been commendable Producer Saab. Thank you so much @anandpanditmotionpictures sir for this opportunity And last but not the least @randeephooda, you’re the most talented actor and now our director Saab.”