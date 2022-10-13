Moms of Nick Cannon’s children celebrate the father of 10 on his 42nd birthday

Nick Cannon is feeling the love. On the Wild N’ Out star’s 42 birthday, two of the moms of his children celebrated the father of 10 with sweet social media tributes.

“Wake that ass up y’all and go wish Nick Cannon a happy birthday,” Abby De La Rosa shared on her Instagram Stories, along with a video of Cannon playing with his children. “We are so beyond grateful for you and all that you do! Cheers to another fun-filled year!”

Cannon shares twin sons Zion and Zillion, 15 months, with De La Rosa, and they are expecting a third.

Bre Tiesi-who welcomed son Legendary with Cannon on June 28-also gave a shoutout to the birthday boy and thanked him for being “the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

“I know you hate your birthday, BUT ledge and I are going to celebrate you every year forever,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul we know. We love you. Cheers to a lifetime of love and memories I got you for life.”

Cannon also shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. In 2021, Cannon also fathered son Zen child with Alyssa Scott. The infant died at 5 months after being diagnosed with brain cancer. During a recent appearance on Power 106 FM, Cannon paid tribute to his seemingly ever-growing family tree by way of a freestyle rap.

“I gotta say something to all of my kids, your daddy gonna love you whatever it is,” he began his impromptu performance, shared to Instagram on July 5. “Your mama a blessing, no question she is.”

During the rap, he also addressed the public perception of his complicated family dynamics, vowing that his kids will always get along, even if their mothers don’t.

“She scared of public opinions and public affairs, but f–k what they talking about, f–k if we care,” he continued. “All of my children will always be friends, even if their mamas are not in agreeance. Cannon’s a gang and we’re in allegiance.”

He added, “Cannon’s the name and they can achieve it.”