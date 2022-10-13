Car sales drop by 50.34% in Q1 of FY23

The sale of cars during the first quarter (Jul-Sept) of current fiscal year 2022-23, has dropped by 50.34 percent as compared to the same quarter of last year, a latest data released by Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) on Wednesday. According to the data, as many as 28,571 cars were sold during the period under review as opposed to 57,539 units in the same period of last year. The breakup figures showed that 5,045 units of Honda Civic and City were sold during the corresponding period of the year 2022-23 as compared to the sale of 7,793 units last year, thus showing a dip of 35.26 percent. Toyota Corolla and Yaris cars’ sale also decreased by 53.63 percent as it went down to 6,415 units current year from 13,836 units in the same period of previous year. However, Suzuki Swift’s sale went up by 354.07 percent as its sale increased to 2,116 units from 466 units last year, whereas the sale of Hyundai Elantra also increased from 724 units to 901 units. Sale of Suzuki Cultus decreased to 1,823 units during current year, whereas during same period last year, the sale was recorded at 10,114 units while the sale of Suzuki WagonR also decreased to 1,413 units from 5,488 units in same period of last year. Suzuki Alto’s sale also witnessed a sharp decline of 40.80 percent from 15,681 units to 9,283 units during the months under review, whereas the sale of Suzuki Bolan decreased to 1,189 units as opposed to sale of 2,941 units in same period of last year.