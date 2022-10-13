Foton Master unveils next generation logistics vehicles in Pakistan

Master Motor Corporation is leading Pakistan to the future of commercial mobility by introducing the next generation of Foton Master commercial vehicle lineup.

On the occasion of 26th Anniversary Celebration of Foton Global and 20-year completion of Master Motor in Pakistan, MMC unveiled its latest medium duty truck, EST M4 in the presence of major transportation and logistic companies.

Raza Ansari – Chief Operating Officer Master Motor stated that “Foton’s and Master Motor’s success comes from its vision of leading the future of Mobility. To achieve this vision, Foton and Master Motor are taking the initiative to bring the next generation of logistics and transportation solutions to Pakistan.” Samir Malik – Chief Executive Officer Master Motor, stated that Master Motor has always kept its customers first and the recent success of the company is a strong validation of that commitment. He further stated that its is the vision of Master Group to bring new technologies and products to Pakistan, which will not only lead to employment creation in Pakistan, but also help Pakistan’s road to economic recovery as well.

Foton is the only company in the world to have sold over 10,000,000 commercial vehicles in the world. Master Motor and Foton have been partners for more than 12 years and are the market leaders in the Light Duty Truck segment of Pakistan. The event showcased the future generation of Foton Master which will be introduced over the upcoming years. The event was attended by the top management of major transportation and logistic companies including those from PTN, Shaheen Freight Services, Muller & Phipps, Shakoor & Company, Al Hadi & Co., Sufi Logistics and D-Baluch.

Master Motor is the authorized manufacturer, distributor and seller of major commercial and passenger vehicle brand from China and Japan. Established in 2002, the company has now sold more than 20,000 commercial vehicles in Pakistan. It operates under the umbrella of Master Group of Industries, which includes major brands such as Master MoltyFoam, Master Offisys and Changan Pakistan. Master Group is present in major sectors including bedding & furniture, textile, power generation, automotive parts and chemical among others.