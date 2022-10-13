No Respite in Sight

It was nearly four months ago that a flood of biblical proportions had begun to wreak horrors on a scale never seen before. As many as 33 million affectees were hit across an area, roughly the size of Britain, with a little over a thousand, swept away by deadly waves. But for all those taking solace in reports of no active flood situation from the Federal Flood Commission, it is only the monsoon (on steroids) season, which has ended.

The water may have started to retreat, but the heart-wrenching horrors are, quite unfortunately, just beginning to unroll, especially for those six hundred thousand languishing in makeshift relief camps. Housing and feeding those reeling under the catastrophic impacts of 1.8 million destroyed houses and two million acres of impacted farmlands is a grave, grave challenge, indeed, and something the cash-strapped economy scampering for attention from the international community is in no shape to provide.

More worryingly, dignitaries, the likes of global icon Angelina Jolie, have come and gone, but the diseases and desperation are here to stay. The latest to visit the flood-impacted areas is Noble Laureate Malala Yousafzai, who has headed back home to show solidarity with her troubled brothers and sisters. Would the much-celebrated symbol of hope succeed in renewing the interest in saving lives? Or has the responsibility to pick up the downtrodden; feed them; clothe them and empower them to maintain their sense of identity fallen solely on the shoulders of the few Pakistanis who still have empathy–even in some deep, deep corner of their hearts?

A lot still needs to be done, and the state has already been stretched too thin, trying to reach secluded nooks. Sindh still remains the hardest-hit province where inundated swathes of land, washed away infrastructure, and completely razed crops continue to cast a dreary shadow over any prospects of normalcy. A constant ringing of alarm bells at the UN headquarters has fallen short of drawing (or retaining) the attention of potential donors, who neither seem interested in abject losses of human lives nor the proverbial kiss of death for an already staggering economy. Dewatering farmlands, rehabilitating victims and ensuring an effective healthcare system to combat the lethal cocktail of water-borne diseases: the challenges remain aplenty. However, the $30-billion-question (as suggested by Secretary-General António Guterres) is who would step forward to help us see through this phenomenal recovery. *