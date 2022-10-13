Cheema to be made home affairs adviser

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday approved the appointment of Omar Sarfraz Cheema as an adviser to Punjab’s chief minister on home affairs, a private TV channel reported. The decision to appoint Cheema for the coveted position came after former provincial home minister Col (retd) Hashim Dogar handed over his resignation to CM Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi a day earlier. On Tuesday, Dogar stepped down from his post citing “personal reasons”. The PTI leader announced his resignation after consulting with Imran Khan. “Today I have resigned from my post due to personal reasons. InshaAllah I will continue to work as a PTI worker,” he wrote on his official Twitter handle while sharing his resignation letter. According to sources, Dogar will be assigned the portfolio of another ministry. He was sworn in as the provincial interior minister in August this year. PTI leaders had reportedly objected to the former home minister’s statement regarding the Punjab government not extending its support to Khan’s long march call for Islamabad. His comments also attracted a strong response from Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi.