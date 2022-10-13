Road mishap kills six in Neelum Valley

At least six people, including two children, were killed and two others were injured when a jeep fell into a ravine in Neelum Valley’s Kattan area on Wednesday.

Police and rescue teams reached the area of Jagran road as soon as the accident was reported. Locals also participated in rescue activities. According to reports, the eight people travelling in the jeep were members of the same family. The injured and bodies of the deceased were shifted to MDS Hospital Jhambar.

According to the Disaster Management Authority, two injured were referred to DHQ Hospital, whose condition was stated to be serious. In July this year, at least four people, including the bride, were killed and five others sustained injuries as a car, carrying a wedding party, skidded off and fell into a deep ravine on the Muzaffarabad-Neelum Valley road.

Such accidents have become frequent, indicating that shoddy infrastructure, dilapidated vehicles and lack of compliance with traffic rules add to the overall situation. Because of sheer negligence on the part of drivers and authorities, lives continue to be lost in such tragic incidents.