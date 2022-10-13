SJC recommends to regularise services of 11 LHC judges

The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) on Wednesday recommended to regularise the services of 11 additional judges of Lahore High Court (LHC).

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial presided the meeting of SJC in Islamabad. The council decided to regularise the services of 11 judges out of 13 which include Justice Tariq Nadeem, Justice Amjad Rafiq, Justice Abid Hussain Chatha, Justice Anwar Hussain, Justice Ali Zia Bajwa, Justice Sultan Tanvir, Justice Raza Qureshi and Justice Raheel Kamran.

The council, however, dropped the names of Justice Shan Gul and Justice Sohail Nasir. Earlier, Attorney-General for Pakistan (AGP) Ashtar Ausaf Ali resigned from his post, a private news channel reported.

The report quoting sources said the AGP has submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, however, he has been asked to continue working till a replacement is appointed. It said the AGP has resigned due to health reasons. Interestingly, the news of the AGP’s resignation came a few minutes before the Judicial Commission, of which he is a member, was scheduled to meet on the appointment of judges.