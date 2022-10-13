Faisalabad police develops app to verify criminals record

Faisalabad police has developed an application featuring record of the criminals to help policemen verify their credentials of suspects on spot rather to visit criminal record office. This was disclosed by the city police officer Omer Saeed Malik while he was addressing the general meeting of the police force at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Wednesday.

He said the application named “Eagle Eye” would be carrying the record of the criminals. He said earlier the entire record of the criminals was manual but this application would help policemen to trace the record of any criminal easily.

He said the application had been installed at the front desk of the police stations which would also help to get the live location of the criminals who would come for his attendance. Besides, he said security features had also been made part of this application so that duty at the pickets and checking points could be made effective.

Addressing the gathering, the regional police officer Dr Moon Masood lauded the efforts of the district police and urged the policemen to install application on their cell phones to ensure arrest of the criminals. He said elimination of crime and protection of the masses was the prime target of the force. Policemen from district Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh and Jhang also joined the meeting.