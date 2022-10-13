Donors’ conference for flood victims on Nov 8

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society PRCS a leading humanitarian organization, in order to attract and channelize International & National Donors for relief & rehabilitation support to recover from the devastating effects of this season’s unprecedented floods of 2022, is organising ‘Pakistan – International & National Donors Conference for Relief & Rehabilitation’ on November 8th 2022 in Islamabad. As Pakistan moves to the rehabilitation and rebuilding phases in the aftermath of this year’s devastating floods, the glaring gaps in funding needed to finance these critical activities are becoming obvious, regrettably, International appeals to help Pakistan at this difficult time have yet to receive a robust response, therefore, the proposed conference is being organized with objective to seek financial commitments as well as material support in current relief and further rehabilitation, the conference funding will contribute to rehabilitation of affected population. Diplomatic organisations, multilateral agencies, government and corporate organizations are being invited to attend this one-day conference.