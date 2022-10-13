KP body directs removal of ambiguities in purchase of tablet PCs for schools

The Sub-Committee on Elementary and Secondary Education of the Public Accounts Committee Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Wednesday directed the authorities to remove ambiguities relating to Tablet PCs purchased for 100 selected schools in 25 districts of KP during 2014-15. Chaired by Idrees Khan and was also attended by the Secretary Elementary Education, Additional Secretary Law and concerned deputy secretaries, the Committee thoroughly discussed in its meeting difference and ambiguity in purchase of Tablet PCs besides disbursement of monthly stipend to girl students of government schools.

The Committee was told that embezzled amount of Rs. 700,000 lakhs that was to be given to girl students of Government Girls High School Kotki Bala, Dir was recovered from the employee and the culprit had been handed over to FIA. The meeting was told that the Elementary Education Department has started online stipend to students after the incident that would also help ensuring transparency in the disbursement process.