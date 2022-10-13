Flagship program initiated to improve education in GB

Chief Secretary Muhiudeen Wani initiated a flagship program to improve education in higher secondary schools. While talking to media he said a comprehensive e-learning environment with an LED screen, 20 tablets, and a Chromebook would be available in every classroom. This equipment would be networked to an on-site server that would be packed with instructional content provided by Knowledge Platform,he added. He said additionally the labs would be shifted on solar-power to enable continuous instruction. CS GB chairs meeting on good governance, improving service delivery in Baltistan Division: Chief Secretary chaired a meeting on good governance and improving service delivery in Baltistan Division. He held a detailed session with Commissioner Baltistan division, Deputy Commissioners / Assistant Commissioners and urged them to improve service delivery especially by digital tools. He asked Administrations to focus on School meals program, IT Labs, Boot Camps, digitization of services, introduction of plastic free initiative, engagement of youth, eyesight camps in schools, etc.