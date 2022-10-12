Imran Khan’s politics based on lies: Saad Rafique

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Wednesday said that politics of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan was based on lies.

Talking to the media after appearing before an accountability court here, he said that under the draconian National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), a false case was made against him and his brother, Khawaja Salman Rafique, and they were arrested in it. But, today, the truth surfaced, as a key NAB witness told the court about real facts of the case while recording his statement, he added.

He said that two years ago, the Supreme Court had issued a detailed verdict on their bail application and it was also sufficient to prove that they were implicated in a false case. Today, again, the truth emerged victorious in the matter, he added.

To a question, Saad Rafique said that he did not have any interest in the arrest of the PTI chief as he (Saad Rafique) was not a person of such a frame of mind. He said that whoever did anything, he would have to face the law. He said that he had been a victim of revenge for five years.

Khawaja Saad Rafique said, “We were made targets of political victimization”, and it started even before Imran Khan came into power, adding that Imran Khan put fuel into the fire and continued to do so till his last day in power.

To another question about cipher, the minister said that the PTI chief attempted to isolate Pakistan at international level for his hunger for power and tried to develop a narrative of conspiracy which was exposed. Its audio recordings had also emerged and he (Imran Khan) could not deny it, he added.

He questioned why Imran Khan did not get these audio recordings tested and why he was silent in the matter. He said that, instead of going to public gatherings, Imran Khan must go to institutions for the authenticity test of these recordings. But the PTI chief would not approach the institutions as he was a liar and caught red handed, he added. He said that even the president had said that he did not believe that conspiracy had been hatched.

Khawaja Saad Rafique said that Imran Khan was a symbol of anarchy and he should be resisted with full force. He said that it was a false belief of Imran Khan that he would not be resisted, adding that Imran Khan would be resisted with full force as if he was allowed to speak lies in this way then he would mislead the people and urge them against the state.

The minister said that, during the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, Shaukat Tareen committed a deplorable act without considering his status, adding that this conspiracy was also exposed. He said that the narrative of foreign conspiracy had also come to an end, adding that Imran Khan claimed to be an honest person but he proved to be involved in horse trading.

He said that the people drowned in floods, questioning whether Imran Khan went there. He said that hundreds of thousands of people came out in Swat and Imran Khan should give answers about it as his party was in power for the last 9 years in the province. He said that the federal government would fulfill its responsibilities in the matter, questioning where the KPK government was.