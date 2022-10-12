Omer Sarfaraz Cheema appointed Punjab Home Advisor. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan approved Omer Sarfaraz Cheema’s appointment as Home Advisor in Punjab.

The government of Punjab‘s decision to hand over the duties of the Home Ministry to Omer Sarfaraz Cheema is finalized. Former prime minister Imran Khan has approved the decision. Prior to this, Omer Sarfaraz Cheema was serving as an advisor on information.

According to sources, Cheema would serve as an adviser to CM Punjab Elahi after the position of managing the home department’s affairs remained vacant as Dogar quit his job.

The decision was taken after Colonel (Rtd) Hashim Dogar resigned from the post of Home Minister due to personal reasons.

“It was a great pleasure to have served as Minister for Home and Prison Department under your able command,” he stated in the tendered resignation to Punjab Chief Minister Elahi.

He also wrote: “I feel regretted to inform you that I shall not be able to continue as Minister for Punjab Home and Prison Department due to personal commitments and some health issues,”

It is worth mention here that the resignation of Colonel (Rtd) Hashim Dogar from the post of Home Minister came right before the long march of PTI.