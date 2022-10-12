Katrina Kaif’s song Kinna Soona from film Phone Bhoot teaser out

Katrina Kaif’s upcoming movie Phone Bhoot—first song Kinna Sonna—will release on Oct 13th at 12pm.

The official trailer of Phone Bhoot has been launched today whereas the film is slated to release on Nov 4th.

Bollywood Diva taking to her Instagram shared the teaser of Kinna Sonna which has been launched today.

“Our first Song out tomorrow at 12pm” she captioned the post.

The upcoming film features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar along with Katrina Kaif.

Katrina Kaif is playing the role of a pretty ghost in the film for the first time while we have seen Katrina in many glamorous characters in her vibrant filmography.

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif married her co-star Vicky Kaushal and it’s her first movie after her marriage.