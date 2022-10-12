CTP Lahore launches drone monitoring to improve traffic issues

Lahore traffic police have launched traffic monitoring and surveillance with drone cameras to improve traffic management and related issues.

A drone survey of Mall Road was conducted to monitor traffic monitoring on Mall Road as a preliminary experiment. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muntazir Mehdi along with Superintendent of Police (SP) Traffic Asif Siddique, and SP Shahzad Khan were also present there.

The drone monitoring reviewed road obstruction, protests, and alternative route plans during the drone observation.

Following roads would initially be subject to drone monitoring: Mall Road, Jail Road, Canal Road, Ferozepur Road, and Dir Model Roads.

CTO Muntazir Mehdi said that advanced drone technology will be used to improve traffic management and to monitor issues like smoggy vehicles, and violations of one-way traffic on regular basis.

He continued by saying that during the experiment, difficulties with road engineering were also noticed. Therefore, drone surveillance will also record recordings of traffic issues including parking and encroachment.

After that, video records will be given to the relevant departments to help them handle traffic issues, and a unit for traffic monitoring and surveillance will also be formed for that purpose.

According to a source, the Lahore City Traffic Police (CTP) increased the wrong parking fine by 900 percent. Now the fine will be Rs.2000.

According to details, the Lahore city police have hiked the wrong parking fine from Rs200 to Rs2,000, an increase of 900 percent.

In a statement, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore, Muntazir Mehdi ordered the traffic personnel to observe a zero-tolerance policy against the offenders.

“The decision was taken on the strict orders of Lahore High Court (LHC),” he added.

According to Muntazir Mehdi, action would also be taken against cars parked in no-parking areas. The circle officers were also given the go-ahead to crack down on unlawful parking lots throughout the city.