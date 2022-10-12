PM leaves for Kazakhstan to attend CICA summit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday left for Kazakhstan’s capital Astana to participate in the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), being held on 12-13 October.

The prime minister was accompanied by members of the cabinet and senior officials.

During his stay in Astana, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address the plenary meeting of CICA on October 13 (Thursday).

He will go into further detail about the importance of CICA as a special venue for encouraging communication, comprehension, and cooperation among nations in Asia to deal with common challenges.

He would also emphasize Pakistan’s viewpoint on local and international concerns.

On the sidelines of the summit, the prime minister will hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of various CICA member States aimed at fostering greater cooperation, particularly in the fields of trade, and investment.

PM Sharif in a tweet stressed a greater need to promote engagement and understanding to form win-win partnerships among the countries in Asia.

Leaving for Kazakhstan 🇰🇿 today to attend the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA). I believe CICA is capable of shaping a new configuration of economic cooperation & security in Asia through greater connectivity. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 12, 2022

“I believe CICA is capable of shaping a new configuration of economic cooperation and security in Asia through greater connectivity,” he said.

Earlier, the Foreign Office in a statement said, “The Prime Minister’s participation in the CICA Summit attests to the importance attached by Pakistan to promoting connectivity and economic cooperation in Asia, in keeping with the objectives enshrined in the CICA Charter.”

CICA is an intergovernmental process comprising 27 countries from all across Asia.