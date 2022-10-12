Daily Times

Today Dollar rate into PKR, 12 Oct 2022, other currencies

Web Desk

The current USD to PKR buying exchange rate is 216.4 as per Pakistan Open Market and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 US Dollar is PKR 218.65. Below you can see US Dollar to PKR currency charts as per Pakistan Open Market.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the local currency gained Rs1.04 against the greenback during intraday trading in the interbank market.

DATE USD  USD (DOLLAR) pkr.static.40871d6727f4a82f689a7082c2bbae801  PKR (PAKISTAN RUPEES)
12-October-2022 1USD Rs216.4
Other Major Currencies in Pakistan Rupee:
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
CNY  China Yuan CNY 30.91 31.16
EUR  Euro EUR 212 214
JPY  Japanese Yen JPY 1.1 1.15
SAR  Saudi Riyal SAR 57.8 58.4
AED  U.A.E Dirham AED 60 60.6
GBP  UK Pound Sterling GBP 242 244.5

