Omaima shines as Pakistan defeat Sri Lanka in T20I Asia Cup

LAHORE: Pakistan’s women’s cricket team Tuesday defeated the Sri Lankan side by five wickets in a thriller to claim their fifth victory in six games in the Women’s T20I Asia Cup in Sylhet, Bangladesh. Following a rain delay, Sri Lanka opted to bat first at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Lanka’s Chamari Atapattu (41) and Oshadi Ranasinghe (26) put their side in a commanding position with their explosive batting. Sri Lanka gave Pakistan a target of 112 runs to chase, which the Green Shirts easily met in 18.5 overs after losing five wickets. The Lankan defence fell apart like a house of cards after Tuba Hassan neutralised Atapattu. The Lankan team’s fate was sealed by Omaima Sohail’s blitzkrieg that decimated players like Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani, and Malsha Shehani to cement Pakistan’s victory. Omaima Sohail took five wickets to become the Player of the Match, while Tuba Hasan dismissed two Lankan batters and Nida Dar one. Alia Riaz scored 20 runs, Muniba Ali 10, and Sohail added 7 runs to the total before the Lankan bowling attack sent them back to the pavilion. Dar (26) and Ayesha Naseem (16), who hit two sixes in just five balls, were not out.