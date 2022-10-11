Rasheed, Murad Raas granted interim bails

A sessions court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders — Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed and Murad Raas — till October 31, in the prohibited funding case. The court ordered both the leaders to submit surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each for availing the relief. An additional district and sessions judge passed the orders while hearing the bail applications of the PTI leaders.

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel argued before the court that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had launched investigations into prohibited funding case after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued its decision. He said the inquiry initiated by the FIA was illegal and unconstitutional whereas the petitioner had no connection with the matter.

He submitted that it was feared that the agency might arrest the petitioners. He pleaded with the court for grant of bail to his clients. The court, after hearing initial arguments of the petitioners’ counsel, granted interim bail to Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed and Murad Raas, and sought reply from the FIA on the next date of hearing.