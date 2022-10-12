Hashim resigns as home minister

Punjab Home Minister Col (r) Hashim Dogar on Tuesday resigned from his post citing personal reasons, a private TV channel reported. The PTI leader announced his resignation after consulting with party chairman Imran Khan. “Today I have resigned from my post due to personal reasons. InshaAllah I will continue to work as a PTI worker,” he wrote on his official Twitter handle while sharing his resignation letter. Dogar said he had sent his resignation to Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for approval. According to reports, Dogar’s resignation will be accepted and then he will be assigned the portfolio of another ministry. He was sworn in as the provincial interior minister in August this year. Dogar had been elected from PP- 177 constituency in Kasur district, during the 2018 election on the ticket of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He hails from a prominent political family of Kasur district. His father Sardar Muhammad Ashiq, a major politician of the area had been elected four times to represent the district at various levels of parliament. He was twice elected to the National Assembly and twice to the Punjab Assembly.

Dogar had graduated from Aitchison College in Lahore, but had then gone on to join the armed forces where he served for a long period.

In 2015, he retired from the military and followed his family’s calling and joined politics.