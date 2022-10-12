Swat protesters end sit-in after negotiations with administration

Family members of a van driver, who was killed in the recent attack on a school bus in Swat’s Charbagh tehsil, ended their 40-hour sit-in on Tuesday after successful negotiations with the administration.

The protestors had been demanding the arrest of the culprits behind the attack and warned of marching to Islamabad if authorities failed to meet their demands within 24 hours.

Earlier in the day, Swat Deputy Commissioner (DC) Junaid Khan reached the protest site with other officials and held talks with the demonstrators.

Haider Ali, a resident of Gulibagh and participant in the protest, told media that the sit-in was called off after the administration promised to arrest the culprits soon and took up custody of the deceased’s children.

“The deputy commissioner has promised a shuhada package for the heirs of the driver. He also said that the security of Swat will be beefed up and arrangements will be made to avoid such terror activities in the future.” Ali added that the investigation of the attack will be shared with a five-member committee formed by the protesters. After this, the protesters offered final prayers of the deceased. The attack on Monday, which left the van driver dead and two students injured, was the latest in a series of incidents of violence that have gripped the valley in recent days, prompting citizens to take to the streets against the rising tide of insurgency. According to Rescue 1122 officials, the van was taking students to a school in Gulibagh area of the Charbagh tehsil when unidentified assailants, riding on a motorcycle, had opened fire. The driver was killed on the spot, while two students were moved to the hospital after sustaining injuries.