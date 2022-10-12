Pakistan will continue to work for betterment of Ummah: COAS

Secretary-General of the Muslim World League (MWL) Dr Mohammad bin Abdulkarim AI-Issa has said that Pakistan has a “significant place in the Muslim world”, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“Pakistan is playing a vital role for peace and stability in the region,” said Dr AI-Issa who is also president of the Organisation of Muslim Scholars, Saudi Arabia, during a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the ISPR said, matters of mutual interest, bilateral security cooperation and regional peace and stability came under discussion.

The army chief said the relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are “based on bonds of brotherhood and mutual trust”. “Both nations will continue to play a part for peace and stability and betterment of Ummah,” Gen Bajwa was quoted as saying by the ISPR.

On Monday, President Dr Arif Alvi conferred Hilal-e-Pakistan on Dr Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa in recognition of his services to Pakistan in different fields at a special investiture ceremony in Islamabad at Aiwan-e-Sadr. Meanwhile, British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner, in a meeting with General Bajwa, expressed grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims.

The British high commissioner called on General Bajwa at the GHQ. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and regional security situation including bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed, said a news release issued by the ISPR.

Talking to the British high commissioner, the COAS said Pakistan valued the UK’s balanced role in regional affairs and looked forward to enhance mutually beneficial relationship based on common interests.

The dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and also pledged to play his role enhancing cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.