Malala arrives in Pakistan to visit flood victims

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday to visit the flood-affected regions of the country. Malala and her parents reached Karachi through Qatar Airways’ flight 604 and were taken to her residence under tight security. The peace prize winner is set to visit flood-affected areas and meet victims after inundation wreaked havoc across Pakistan. In 2012, the now 24-year-old survived being shot in the head by a Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) gunman after she was targeted for her campaign against militants’ efforts to deny women education. She subsequently became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize for her education advocacy. This is her second visit to Pakistan after she moved to London following the attack on her. The fight against climate change is also a fight for the right to education of girls, millions of whom lose access to schools due to climate-related events, Malala told Reuters earlier this year.