Transparent elections key to end political instability: Cheema

Advisor to CM Punjab on Information Omar Sarfaraz Cheema has said in his statement that Shahbaz government miserably failed to provide a single shred of relief to the people; the thieves were however showered with all kinds of favours. He said that people will not even get gas in winter due to the incompetent gang.

The nation will never forgive the bandits who pushed the progressing Pakistan towards destruction, Cheema said. Earlier Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, in his tweet, said that the end of political and economic instability in the country will be possible only by holding fresh and transparent elections. There is dire need to create a national action plan for balancing civil-military relations and ending the double standard of justice and law, he maintained. It is our national duty to establish supremacy of the constitution and law in the country.