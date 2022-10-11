ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that ‘Farah Gogi’ had been involved in the transfer and postings of people during Imran’s regime. A huge amount was involved in the transfer and postings of employees working in the Punjab areas, he said while talking to a private television channel. Nobody was stopping ‘Farah Gogi’ to enter the Prime Minister House during the period of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he stated. Farah earns huge amount on transfers, and postings during Imran’s regime.

The minister said that ‘Gogi’ had earned billions through the transfer and postings of the officials. Commenting on audio leaks, he said after thorough investigation, forensic report would be submitted to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.