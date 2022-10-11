Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday: Take a look at his upcoming projects,versatile actor Amitabh Bachchan turns 80-years-old today and despite his age, he still remains in demand. Even today, his roles makes a heart skip a beat. With his latest outstanding performance in Goodbye, Piku, and Gulabo Sitabo, the actor proved that he is not done yet even if he has turned 80. There are numerous films coming his way in the future. Take a look at some of them.

The film is going to celebrate friendship, adventure and life with the wonderful trio: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. It also stars Neena Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Danny Denzongpa, Sarika in key roles. Sooraj R. Bartjatya’s directorial film Uunchai is set to release on November 11, 2022.

Piku fans have a treat awaiting as their favourite duo is coming back together on-screen for a Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway. Deepika shared the poster of the film and wrote: “What an absolute honour to be collaborating with one of my most special co-star again.”

Big B will be starring in a sci-fi drama directed by south director Nag Ashwin. It also stars actors Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in vital roles.

As per NDTV, Amitabh Bachchan just released his latest film Goodbye opposite Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna.

Amitabh Bachchan; born as Amitabh Shrivastav; 11 October 1942 is an Indian actor, film producer, television host, occasional playback singer and former politician known for his work in Hindi cinema. He is regarded as one of the most successful and influential actors in the history of Indian cinema.

Bachchan made his film debut in 1969, as a voice narrator in Mrinal Sen’s National Award-winning film Bhuvan Shome. His first acting role was as one of the seven protagonists in the film Saat Hindustani, directed by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas and featuring Utpal Dutt, Anwar Ali (brother of comedian Mehmood), Madhu and Jalal Agha.

Anand (1971) followed, in which Bachchan starred alongside Rajesh Khanna. His role as a doctor with a cynical view of life garnered Bachchan his first Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. He then played his first antagonist role as an infatuated lover-turned-murderer in Parwana (1971). Following Parwana were several films including Reshma Aur Shera (1971). During this time, he made a guest appearance in the film Guddi which starred his future wife Jaya Bhaduri. He narrated part of the film Bawarchi. In 1972, he made an appearance in the road action comedy Bombay to Goa directed by S. Ramanathan which was moderately successful. Many of Bachchan’s films during this early period did not do well. His only film with Mala Sinha, Sanjog (1972) was also a box office failure.