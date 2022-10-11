Foreign funding: FIA registers case against Imran Khan

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered a case against eleven people including Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in foreign funding.

According to the reports, the nominated persons also included Sardar Azhar Tariq, Saifullah Niazi, Syed Younus, Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Tariq Shaikh and Tariq Shafi, whereas, the manager of the private bank was nominated.

In the FIR, the federal agency alleged the Abraaj Group transferred $2100,000 to the PTI account in the branch of a bank situated at Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad.

According to the FIA, PTI had a private bank account titled Naya Pakistan, whereas, the bank manager had illegally permitted the accused to operate the account. In addition, the party received more financing from two bank accounts of Wotan Cricket Club, read the FIR.

The FIA stated in the FIR that the affidavit was false and counterfeit. The head of the private bank facilitated the accused by providing suspicious records.

The intelligence agency claimed in its report to the local court that the arrested PTI leader Hamid Zaman made important revelations during the interrogation into the prohibited funding case against the political party.

It stated that two out of three bank accounts were foreign currency accounts by using the name of Insaf Trust. It was revealed that one of the bank accounts was a US dollar account, the second was a Pound sterling account and the third account was a local currency account.

According to the FIA report, a sum of $625,000 had been deposited to a bank account on May 8, 2013. Rs36 million was transferred to a private company namely Communication Spot on May 9, 2013, just a day after the huge sum of money was deposited into the account.

The FIR came just a day after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a notice to the FIA in the prohibited funding case after PTI asked the court to stop the agency from probing the case.