LHC issues notice to Punjab govt in RUDA case

The Lahore High Court has issued multiple notices to the Punjab government and other respondents in a case pertaining to the RUDA (Amendment) Act, 2022 and sought their replies.

LHC Justice Shahid Karim heard a petitionon Tuesday challenging the Ravi RiverFront Urban Development Authority (Amendment) Act, 2022.

During the hearing, the judge remarked that the RUDA could not undertake any project against the Jan 31, 2022 order of the Supreme Court.

The petitioner held that the RUDA Act, 2022 was not according to the constitutional and legal requirements adding that the Act was also in contravention of environmental pollution and laws.

The petitioner went on to state that the Act was also decreed in violation of Supreme Court’s Jan 31, 2022 order imploring the court to declare it null and void.

The petitioner further requested the court to stop the authorities to act upon the RUDA Act till the final judgement in this case.