Outrage has been expressed online over the inclusion of Indian filmmaker Sajid Khan in Bigg Boss season 16 despite his alleged history of harassment.

Swati Maliwal, the head of the Delhi Commission for Women, has demanded his removal from the reality TV show after celebrities and social media users criticised the show’s producers for giving him space.

Maliwal discussed Khan on Monday on Twitter, claiming that the fact that the Main Hoon Na director has received so many complaints demonstrates his “disgusting mentality.”

Maliwal also revealed that she has written to India’s Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur about the matter. Tweeting in Hindi, Maliwal wrote, “ten women had accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement. All these complaints show the disgusting mentality of Sajid. Now, this man has been given a place in Bigg Boss, which is wrong. I have written to @ianuragthakur to have Sajid Khan removed from this show.”

She also published images of the letter that asked Thakur to axe Khan from the programme. Maliwal stated that “despite a backlash from the general public against Khan’s inclusion in the show, the producers are refusing to do so since they reportedly increase TRP ratings and viewership as a result of the ensuing dispute.”

The Indian Express reports that Mandana Karimi was one of many women who accused Khan during the #MeToo movement and had spoken about his involvement in the show in which she had appeared seven years earlier.

Khan was suspended for a year by the Indian Film and Television Directors Association four years ago after allegations of misconduct started to surface online. He was also replaced by filmmaker Farhad Samji for Housefull 4.