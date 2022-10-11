Mehdi Hassan’s ghazal at Paris Fashion Week to highlight flood victims’ woes

At the Paris Fashion Week (PFW) devoted to Pakistan, a flood-prone country, a fashion brand GmbH with headquarters in Germany unveiled its male spring collection 2023, titled “Ghazal.”

The clothing brand made use of the opportunity to raise awareness of the floods, climate change, and the impact these issues have had on the global fashion market.

The unusual but melodic ghazal “Duniya Kisie ki pyar mein” by Mehdi Hassan stunned the crowd.

As the models stepped up their walk on the ramp, the ghazal was playing in the background.

GmbH dedicates its collection to Pakistan flood victims

The “Ghazal” male spring collection 2023 from Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung (GmbH), a German design house, was launched with a tribute to Pakistan’s flood victims.

German fashion brand dedicates its collection to Pakistan flood victims

The spring collection, called Ghazal, after the ancient form of Arabic poetry, officially marked the first time the designers focused on fleshing out a woman’s wardrobe, but it played more like an exercise in continuity. Exploring the tensions between religion, morality, and freedom.

