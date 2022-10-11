Today open market currency rates in PKR, 11 Oct 2022

Currency Rate in PKR – Latest currency exchange rates in Pakistan according to the Forex Association on 11 October 2022 are given below:

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING U.S. Dollar USD 216.5 218.5 Euro EUR 212 214 British Pound GBP 242 244.5 UAE Dirham AED 60 60.6 Saudi Riyal SAR 57.8 58.4 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 711.28 716.28 Canadian Dollar CAD 160.71 162.06 Australian Dollar AUD 139.02 140.27 Omani Riyal OMR 573.65 578.15 Japanese Yen JPY 1.1 1.15 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 47.24 47.69 Qatari Riyal QAR 60.37 60.87 Bahrain Dinar BHD 587.48 591.98 Thai Bhat THB 6.2 6.3 Chinese Yuan CNY 30.91 31.16 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.14 28.49 Danish Krone DKK 28.78 29.13 New Zealand Dollar NZD 123.18 124.38 Singapore Dollar SGD 153.33 154.63 Norwegians Krone NOK 20.5 20.8 Swedish Krona SEK 19.58 19.88 Swiss Franc CHF 220.79 222.54 Indian Rupee INR 2.65 2.73