Tuesday, October 11, 2022


Today open market currency rates in PKR, 11 Oct 2022

Web Desk

Currency Rate in PKR – Latest currency exchange  rates in Pakistan according to the Forex Association on 11 October 2022 are given below:

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING
USD U.S. Dollar USD 216.5 218.5
EUR Euro EUR 212 214
GBP British Pound GBP 242 244.5
AED UAE Dirham AED 60 60.6
SAR Saudi Riyal SAR 57.8 58.4
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 711.28 716.28
CAD Canadian Dollar CAD 160.71 162.06
AUD Australian Dollar AUD 139.02 140.27
OMR Omani Riyal OMR 573.65 578.15
JPY Japanese Yen JPY 1.1 1.15
MYR Malaysian Ringgit MYR 47.24 47.69
QAR Qatari Riyal QAR 60.37 60.87
BHD Bahrain Dinar BHD 587.48 591.98
THB Thai Bhat THB 6.2 6.3
CNY Chinese Yuan CNY 30.91 31.16
HKD Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.14 28.49
DKK Danish Krone DKK 28.78 29.13
NZD New Zealand Dollar NZD 123.18 124.38
SGD Singapore Dollar SGD 153.33 154.63
NOK Norwegians Krone NOK 20.5 20.8
SEK Swedish Krona SEK 19.58 19.88
CHF Swiss Franc CHF 220.79 222.54
INR Indian Rupee INR 2.65 2.73

