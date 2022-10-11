Amitabh Bachchan turns 80, Bollywood pay tribute Amitabh Bachchan, arguably the biggest figure in Hindi cinema, turns 80 on Tuesday. Over the course of his more than five decades in the show business, Bachchan has not only worked in a variety of cinema sectors but has also effectively experimented with almost every medium, including but not limited to television. He has been hailed as an influence by numerous celebrities throughout the years, including Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. Over the years, Big B has consistently been able to reinvent himself and maintain his relevance in a field that is characterized by perpetual change. Happy Birthday to one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema #AmitabhBachchan 😎🔥 .#HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan #AmitabhBachchan #HBDAmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/fR6JDY8W00 — ZEE5 Tamil (@ZEE5Tamil) October 11, 2022 Happy birthday Sir❤️#AmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/psls03qgjy — Surbhi Jyoti (@SurbhiJtweets) October 11, 2022 From playing the angry young man to the endearing everyman, #AmitabhBachchan has given several memorable on-screen performances that earned him his iconic status. There’s no doubt that he’s one of Indian cinema’s finest. Here’s wishing the legend a very happy birthday.🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/irHqeqzzLe — Filmfare (@filmfare) October 11, 2022 #WATCH: #AmitabhBachchan surprises fans gathered outside his residence Jalsa in #Mumbai, walks out at midnight to greet them on his #birthday @SrBachchan #AmitabhBachchan80 #AmitabhBachchanBirthday #HBDAmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/tl5ZIeOko4 — HT City (@htcity) October 11, 2022 He’s a veteran & a guru of Indian cinema, shaping it through the years with every striking performance. Wishing @SrBachchan a very happy birthday! #AmitabhBachchan #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/O0UtD2sXIi — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) October 11, 2022 आदरणीय अमित जी!जन्मदिन की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं।प्रभु आपको लंबी एवं स्वास्थ्य आयु प्रदान करें।आप मेरे लिए ना केवल अभिनेता के रूप में प्रेरणात्मक हैं! बल्कि “आख़री रास्ता” से “ऊँचाई” तक आपके साथ काम करके जीवन के अलग अलग पहलुओं के बारे में सीखने को बहुत कुछ मिला है।@SrBachchan!🙏😍 pic.twitter.com/OyMbm4mOEH — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 11, 2022