Amitabh Bachchan turns 80, Bollywood pay tribute

Amitabh Bachchan, arguably the biggest figure in Hindi cinema, turns 80 on Tuesday.

Over the course of his more than five decades in the show business, Bachchan has not only worked in a variety of cinema sectors but has also effectively experimented with almost every medium, including but not limited to television.

He has been hailed as an influence by numerous celebrities throughout the years, including Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan.

Over the years, Big B has consistently been able to reinvent himself and maintain his relevance in a field that is characterized by perpetual change.

From playing the angry young man to the endearing everyman, #AmitabhBachchan has given several memorable on-screen performances that earned him his iconic status. There’s no doubt that he’s one of Indian cinema’s finest. Here’s wishing the legend a very happy birthday.🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/irHqeqzzLe — Filmfare (@filmfare) October 11, 2022