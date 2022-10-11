Adam Levine and Behati enjoy a beach day weeks after DM scandal

Everything is beachy keen between Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo.

On Oct. 8, weeks after the Maroon 5 frontman denied affair accusations, he and the pregnant Victoria’s Secret model were spotted looking cosy on a day out by the seaside with their family in central California. Behati, who is pregnant with the couple’s third child, was all smiles as she sat by her husband on a blanket on the sand. The group also enjoyed a bike ride together.

The pair, who share two daughters, have put up a united front since Instagram model Sumner Stroh’s alleged on social media that she’d had an affair with Adam, sharing flirty DMs she said he sent her, and have appeared together in public a few times since the scandal broke. Last week, Adam returned to the stage, performing with Maroon 5 at Shaquille O’Neal Foundation’s The Event fundraiser in Las Vegas, for the first time since responding to the allegations and Behati was spotted supporting him backstage.

In his response to Sumner’s allegations, the musician wrote on his Instagram Story Sept. 20, “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

He continued, “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”