Adnan Siddiqui gives a spin to ‘Kesariya’ with instrumental version

Pakistan’s A-list actor-host, Adnan Siddiqui mesmerized netizens with an instrumental spin to the Bollywood song ‘Kesariya’.

The ‘Tamasha’ host took to his account on the photo and video sharing application over the weekend and shared yet another soulful rendition from his flute. This time, Adnan Siddiqui picked the latest Bollywood chart-topper ‘Kesariya’ from Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Brahmastra’ for the instrumental version.

“To soothe frayed nerves after a hectic day yesterday,” the celebrity wrote in the caption of the viral clip.

“Not taking potshots at anyone, as is the wont of people to assume. Just taking a shot with flute.”

Stunned by the amazing talent of Siddiqui, singer Faisal Kapadia reacted to the post with a red heart sticker in the comments section. Apart from the fellow, the clip also received an amazing response from his massive fanbase on the social platform who took this opportunity to praise the artist for his skills.

Here is what they wrote:

I love it when you play the flute!

Feels like listening to this forever?

The flute of the infinite is played without ceasing, and its sound is love

Mesmerising

Wow such a nice and fine touch .

OMG ! this is something so soothing

Adnan Siddiqui is one of the most accomplished actors of the industry, who also enjoys a following of over a million users on his Instagram account.

Some of the most notable projects in his filmography include ‘Mere Pas Tum Ho’, ‘Darmiyan’, ‘Aiteraaf’, and ‘Diya Jalay’ along with movies in Bollywood and Hollywood as well. Additionally, Siddiqui also received acclaim for his hosting debut in the recently ended ‘Tamasha’.