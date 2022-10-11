Meghan and I have five children says Harry

Meghan Markle’s husband Prince Harry amazed fans during his video call with the winners of the WellChild awards, saying: “We all need a dog that keeps us calm.” The Duke of Sussex said that the three dogs he owns with his wife, Meghan Markle cause him “all sorts of problems”. Lilibet and Archie’s father added: “I’ve got three in this house now, so we basically have five children. I’ve got a black Labrador called Pula, a rescue beagle called Guy, and we’ve got another rescue beagle called Mia.” Meghan’s husband continued: “And between the three of them, they charge around chasing squirrels and causing all sorts of problems to us every single day. But they are also emotional support dogs, 100 percent when they’re behaving.” Prince Harry left fans confused with his latest statement as he said the “UK is going through a lot right now” in one of his first public appearances since the Queen’s demise last month. During a video call with the winners of the WellChild Awards, which the duke was meant to attend in the UK before the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke of Sussex praised the winners for their hard work across the UK. Speaking to them, Meghan’s hubby Harry said: “The UK is going through a lot right now. And it needs people like you to continue to do what you do and to inspire other people to step up and help out where they can.” He also praised people across the UK, saying they always want to “muck in” and “help each other no matter what”. How stressful must it be in Harry and Meghan’s lives. Every single casual comment casual or not, makes the headlines. God give them strength🙏🏽❤️#PrinceHarry #PrincessMeghan pic.twitter.com/kbMAIMUeyX — Princess Lili, #BLM🗣🌸🛡 (@Kindnes94421810) October 10, 2022