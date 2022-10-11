Rupee gains Rs1.96 against dollar

Pakistan rupee on Monday appreciated by Rs 1.96 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 217.96 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 219.92. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 218 and Rs 220 respectively. The price of Euro declined by Rs 3.94 and closed at Rs 211.53 against the last day’s closing of Rs 215.47. The Japanese Yen lost two paisa to close at Rs1.49, whereas a decrease of Rs 4.23 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 241.33 as compared to its last closing of Rs 245.56. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 53 paisa each to close at Rs 59.34 and Rs 57.98 respectively.