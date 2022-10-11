EFU Life conferred upon Corporate Excellence Award by MAP

EFU Life Assurance Ltd., the leading private sector life insurance provider in the country, has been honored with ‘Corporate Excellence Award’ for the best Life Insurance Company at the 37th Corporate Excellence Awards 2022 by Management Association of Pakistan (MAP). The award was received by Mr. Taher G. Sachak, Managing Director & Chief Executive, EFU Life Assurance Ltd.

This is for the 13th time the Company has been recognized by Management Association of Pakistan (MAP) for demonstrating exemplary standards in management practices. The award reflects the Company’s performance and continuous progress in areas of Strategic Planning, Leadership, Social Responsibility, Corporate Governance, Customer & Market Focus, Human Resource, Operations and Information Management.

The Corporate Excellence Award was instituted by MAP in 1982 with the sole aim to recognize and honor companies showing outstanding performance and demonstrating progress and enlightened management practices.