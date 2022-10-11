International space week concludes

International Space Week was held under the auspices of the AIMS School System. Senator Kamran Murtaza was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. He said that such events are necessary to promote and encourage students and it is very important for the future of the students. He said that the institution is giving due importance to modern education without sacrificing religious education. Students are being imparted quality education in the fields of science and technology which is very encouraging, he added. The aim of the AIMS School System is not business but transforming students into good human beings.

The administration of the AIMS School System informed that the week was observed in connection with Space Day in which all the disciplines including social sciences, science, arts and crafts, and home economics participated. Competitions for recycling, baking, writing, recitation of the Quran, screening of documentaries, model making, and arts were held which were participated by many students with zeal. The administration said that such activities have a very positive impact on the students and help them become a better person.