IHC serves notice on PTI plea against FIA action

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to respondents on a petition of PTI challenging FIA’s investigation in foreign funding case. Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the case filed by Senator Saifullah Niazi regarding the aforementioned matter. The court inquired that whether it was similar case which was already fixed for hearing on October 19. Petitioner’s lawyer Barrister Gohar answered in yes. He stated that previously banking circle of FIA was probing the matter but now

PTI, in its plea argued that the inquiry into the funds is illegal and its leaders are being harassed for political reasons. The party has prayed to the court to bar officials from conducting raids and arrests of PTI leaders. It merits mention that the FIA had launched a probe into the PTI’s prohibited funding after the ECP’s findings were announced.