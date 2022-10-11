Top Spanish legal figure resigns over judicial deadlock

The head of Spain’s legal watchdog resigned on Monday in protest over the long-running political deadlock that has paralysed appointments to this key judicial body. The stalemate, which began nearly four years ago, has paralysed appointments to the 20-member General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) which is responsible for appointing judges and ensuring the judiciary’s independence. The Council’s mandate expired in December 2018 and it has since been operating on an interim basis because the ruling Socialists and the right-wing opposition Popular Party (PP) can’t agree on its makeup. The deadlock has caused increasing problems in the functioning of the Spanish court system. Carlos Lesmes, who has served as CGPJ head since 2013, formally resigned on Monday in protest at the ongoing situation. In a statement, the watchdog said Lesmes, who was also head of Spain’s Supreme Court, had informed King Felipe VI “of his desire to immediately resign from his legal duties.” In a statement announcing his intention to resign, released on Sunday, Lesmes said he had “lost all hope of change” and that staying any longer in his position “would only mean my complicity with a situation that I abhor and which is unacceptable”. His decision was taken “out of respect” for the dignity of Spain’s legal institutions and judges “who rightly expected that the (politicians) representing them don’t remain indifferent about a situation that seriously compromises the credibility and functioning of the entire judiciary”.