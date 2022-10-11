Policing Troubles

Sheikhupura Police are no Nostradamus who could predict the ghastly murder of not one, not two but eight villagers in the dead of the night. But since the accused had been let go on mere assurances from family members over a similar attack using an axe and an iron rod only three days earlier, they appear more involved in matters of the heart than the writing on the wall.

Under what circumstances had they deemed the suspect worthy enough to be let out in the open air? Only a court could decide the nature and length of his detention and by resorting to creating their own code instead of adhering to the guidelines written in the Pakistan Penal Code, the Station House Officer and all of his concerned staff deserve to be made an example in line with the law.

As very appropriately cautioned by Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi, “There is noa room for such (laziness and negligence) in the police department.” But no statements–however blazing– can bring those innocent people back from the dead. The senseless spree of killings speaks volumes about our insatiable appetite for violence where increasingly heart-wrenching murders continue to make headlines.

The stench of a decaying society aside, what went down in the so-called house of justice has been known as a part of the institutional character for quite some time. That police remains one of most widely feared yet least trusted institutions is, sadly, a piece of very stale news.

Simply sending teams to apprehend criminals or posing for pictorials does not even begin to satisfy the job description. Despite the hell-may-care attitude, preventing a crime is still a crucial part of their mandate. The officers found guilty in this horrendous instance can be sanctioned for up to three years imprisonment on top of a fine, according to section 155 of Police Order 2002. However, whether they would actually be charged as such or the aggrieved would have to contend with a slap on their wrist remains to be seen. After all, in a system as “crooked” as our law enforcement, words are just words. *