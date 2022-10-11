SBP maintains status quo, keeps key interest rate unchanged at 15%

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday decided to maintain its policy (interest) rate at 15 percent for next two months.

SBP’s Monetary Policy Committee, in its meeting held here, noted the continued deceleration in economic activity as well as the decline in headline inflation and the current account deficit since its last meeting, SBP monetary policy statement said. It also noted that the recent floods have altered the macroeconomic outlook and a fuller assessment of their impact is underway. Based on currently available information, the MPC was of the view that the existing monetary policy stance strikes an appropriate balance between managing inflation and maintaining growth in the wake of the floods.

On the one hand, inflation could be higher and more persistent due to the supply shock to food prices. It is important to ensure that this additional impetus does not spillover into broader prices in the economy. However, growth prospects have weakened, which should reduce demand-side pressures and suppress underlying inflation. In light of these offsetting considerations, the MPC considered it prudent to leave monetary policy settings unchanged at this stage. Since the last meeting, the MPC noted several key developments: First, the desired moderation in economic activity has become more visible and entrenched, signaling that the tightening measures implemented over the last year are gaining traction. With growth likely to slow further in the aftermath of the floods, this tightening will need to be carefully calibrated going forward.

Second, after peaking in August as expected, headline inflation fell last month due to an administrative cut in electricity prices. However, core inflation continued to drift upwards in both rural and urban areas. Third, the current account and trade deficits narrowed significantly in August and September, respectively, and the Rupee has recouped some of its losses following the recent depreciation. Fourth, the combined 7th and 8th review under the on-going IMF program was successfully completed on August 29th, releasing a tranche of $1.2 billion.

The MPC discussed the post-flood macroeconomic outlook, noting that projections are still preliminary and would become firmer after the flood damage assessment being conducted by the government is finalized. Based on currently available information, GDP growth could fall to around 2 percent in fiscal year 2022-23 , compared to the previous forecast of 3-4 percent before the floods. Meanwhile, higher food prices could raise average headline inflation over the same period; somewhat above the pre-flood projection of 18-20 percent. The impact on the current account deficit is likely to be muted, with pressures from higher food and cotton imports and lower textile exports largely offset by slower domestic demand and lower global commodity prices.

As a result, any deterioration in the current account deficit is expected to be contained, still leaving it in the vicinity of the previously forecast 3 percent of GDP. About real sector, the Monetary Policy Committee noted the economy has slowed considerably since the last MPC meeting. Most demand indicators were lower in both July and August than in the same period last year-including sales of cement, petroleum products and automobiles. On the supply side, electricity generation declined for the third consecutive month in August, falling by 12.6 percent year-on-year In July, LSM declined by 1.4 percent year-on-year its first contraction in two years, largely driven by broad-based deterioration in domestically-oriented sectors.

Looking ahead, the recent floods are likely to adversely affect the output of cotton and rice as well as the livestock sector this year. On the external sector, it observed the current account deficit shrank for the second consecutive month in August to only $0.7 billion, almost half the level in July. In September 2022, PBS data showed that the trade deficit contracted sharply by 19.7 percent monthwise and 30.6 percent yearly to reach $2.9 billion, reflecting a decline in both energy and non-energy imports amid stable exports. During the first quarter of the financial year, imports have declined by 12.7 percent year-on-year basis to $18.7 billion while exports have grown by 1.8 percent year-on-year to $7 billion.

Looking ahead, the floods are likely to result in greater need for some agricultural imports such as cotton and a few perishable food items. At the same time, exports of rice and textiles are likely to be negatively affected. However, these adverse impacts could to a large extent be offset by downward pressures on the import bill from lower domestic growth and falling global commodity prices and shipping costs. In addition, as experienced after previous natural disasters in Pakistan, the impact on the current account could be further cushioned by international assistance in the form of current transfers. Given secured external financing and additional commitments in the wake of the floods, the forex reserves should improve through the course of the year. Fiscal sector: In July, fiscal outcomes were better than in the same period last year. The fiscal deficit fell to 0.3 percent of gross domestic product while the primary balance recorded a surplus of 0.2 percent of GDP.