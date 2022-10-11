Maryam slams Imran for seeking JIT to probe audio leaks

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Monday while reacting to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s announcement to approach a court seeking a judicial investigation over the audio leaks saga said that now he would not get a JIT of his choice. Taking to Twitter, Maryam penned that “your [Imran Khan] words have no value because as Prime Minister you termed the audio leaks of opponents right and used to say that this the job of agencies.”

She further stated that ” You [Imran Khan] said our agencies are the outstanding agencies in the world they should know about what I am doing.” Maryam added that Imran Khan’s real pain was that he would not get the JIT of his choice. “What is against your opponents is halal and what is against you is haram? There is temptation, evil and conspiracy in everything you say. Shame on you!,” she took a jibe at the PTI chairman.