MQM-P’s Kamran Tessori takes oath as Sindh governor

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Deputy Convener Kamran Tessori on Monday took oath Sindh governor. He is the 34th individual to occupy this office. Sindh High Court (SHC) Chief Justice administered the oath to him in a ceremony held at the Governor House in Karachi. Several political dignitaries including Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh chief secretary, MQM-P leaders, members of business community, and civil society attended the event. Tessori was appointed as the new governor on Sunday. President Arif Alvi had approved his appointment under Article 101 sub-clause of the Constitution. The post had been vacant after the resignation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Ismail in April. The appointment of a new governor for Sindh had long been held up after Ismail’s resignation as objections were raised on the candidates nominated by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government.