Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan on Monday said PTI’s chairman Imran Khan’s plan to start long march would not give him any benefit as he has been trying to politicize things rather focusing on flood affectees. Talking to a private news channel, Khurram said the government had allowed the PTI leadership to hold their public gathering peacefully and record their protest adding that their plans to destablize the government would not be succeeded.