Latif warns of stern action against Imran

Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Monday warned of “stern action” against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for persistently hatching conspiracies against the state. Talking to reporters, he asked Imran to stop making irresponsible statements or else be prepared to receive befitting reply. He said that Imran who announced ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ (prison movement) could not stay himself in jail even for a few days. He said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had rendered unmatched sacrifices for protecting the interests of the state and it would never allow Imran to cause any harm or to destabilise the country.